West U park facelift, comprehensive zoning plan on council agenda

April 10, 2017

Tonight the West University Place City Council will congregate in the Municipal Building at 6 pm to meet for the next to last time before the May 6 West University City Council elections. The Municipal Building is located at 3800 University Blvd.

Mayor Susan Sample, and Councilmembers Burt Ballanfant and Mardi Turner have tossed their hats in the competition for another term. Mayor Pro Tem Bob Kelly and Councilmember Brennan Reilly have opted not to run for reelection.

Executive session

The group will meet in a private session before the public meeting to discuss real estate matters. Discussions about real estate are one of the few instances when the city council is permitted to meet outside the public view. The legal rationale is that a public meeting could have a harmful effect on the position of the city in real estate negotiations.

Calling a Joint Public Hearing on the West University Place Comprehensive Plan

The Comprehensive Plan is an official document adopted by the city council to serve as a policy outline for the future development of West University Place.

The plan sets public policy about transportation, utilities, land use, recreation, and housing. Comprehensive plans can be modified at any time by a majority vote of the city council.

Back in September, the West University Zoning and Planning Commission started having small group sessions and town hall meetings to ask for input and feedback about a new comprehensive plan from West U residents.

About 30 residents participated in these events and the city staff received 110 responses to a survey posted online.

The ZPC approved the preliminary recommendation and sent it to the city council on March 9.

Tonight the city council will call for a joint public hearing to be held on April 24 to hear more citizen comments. The city council is expected to consider the plan’s final approval on May 8.

You probably didn’t know it was a city park – but it got a facelift

Liberty Hill Park is West U’s tiniest park, and it just received about $10K in improvements – a gift from the Friends of West University Place Parks Fund, Inc.

Liberty Hill Park is located on Bissonnet and bounded by College and Northwestern to the south. The site was originally platted as a traffic circle in 1924 and was formally dedicated as a park in 1976 as part of West University Place’s bi-centennial celebration.

The Friends of West University Place Parks Fund, Inc. is a

volunteer-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising funds for development and improvement of parks and green spaces in the City of West University Place.

Funds for park improvements are generated through the annual Fathers & Flashlights Campout, the annual Park Lovers’ Ball, individual bequests, foundation grants, community partnerships, and a variety of other events and programs.