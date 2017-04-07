West U needs your help

They can’t do it without you – city leaders need your help in designing West U’s newest park.

Please visit this link to the West U website and look at the three possible design concepts that were presented at the Town Hall meeting on April 6.

The task force really wants your comments. Please be as specific as possible, and reference the letter of the design or the design name in your response. The link to the city website is self-explanatory.

The park donation, a gift from the late James Hughes, is located at 6446 Sewanee, at the northwest corner of Sewanee and Pittsburgh.

West University Place received a 15,000 square foot residential property for a passive park to be named in honor of Mr. Hughes’ mother.

There are two stipulations to the park donation –

The park must be named in honor of Hughes’ mother, Jennie Elizabeth Hughes

The property must be developed as passive, open green space with no sport or play features.

Aside from the property donation, Hughes also bequeathed $200,000 cash to West U for the purpose of the park design and development.