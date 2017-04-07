West U needs your help
They can’t do it without you – city leaders need your help in designing West U’s newest park.
Please visit this link to the West U website and look at the three possible design concepts that were presented at the Town Hall meeting on April 6.
The task force really wants your comments. Please be as specific as possible, and reference the letter of the design or the design name in your response. The link to the city website is self-explanatory.
The park donation, a gift from the late James Hughes, is located at 6446 Sewanee, at the northwest corner of Sewanee and Pittsburgh.
West University Place received a 15,000 square foot residential property for a passive park to be named in honor of Mr. Hughes’ mother.
There are two stipulations to the park donation –
- The park must be named in honor of Hughes’ mother, Jennie Elizabeth Hughes
- The property must be developed as passive, open green space with no sport or play features.
Aside from the property donation, Hughes also bequeathed $200,000 cash to West U for the purpose of the park design and development.
Is this donated park one of the parks Mardi Turner is claiming on her campaign info? What other park did she claim? I can only imagine that she is also claiming the park at Colonial Pool. If so, she can’t claim a park just by putting more fence around. This is a desperate attempt to look like she has done something. In reality, she asks ridiculous questions, is constantly on her electronic device, and has no legal background by which to contribute. In her spare time, she spy’s on innocent citizens, trying to dig up dirt. Do we really need to have someone like this leading WUP?