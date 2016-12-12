Love them, hate them, you can’t ignore them: 5 completely compelling West U homes

December 12, 2016

Story and photos by George Boehme In 1910, the former governor of Tennessee, Ben Hooper, formed the West End Realty Company to build “country homes”

If you are thinking about running for city council…

December 12, 2016
Slow crime week for West U police

December 9, 2016
Your West U neighbor needs you…

December 6, 2016
TONIGHT: Santa Claus, 28th Annual Tree Lighting at West U Community Center

December 5, 2016
No garbage pick-up on Thanksgiving

November 23, 2016
Recreation center closed for Thanksgiving

November 23, 2016

The West University Recreation Center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. Normal hours resume on Friday, November 25.

Saturday event to honor West U’s guns and hoses

November 15, 2016

Our great police and firefighters are on the shortlist of what makes West University the residential magnet it is. So we have set aside November 19,

Council takes action on library facelift, other matters

November 15, 2016

Last night’s West University Place City Council meeting ended about 9pm. Prior to the public meeting, the council met in a private session to conduct its

TONIGHT: Council takes on TV meetings, West U’s buildings

November 14, 2016

Tonight’s West University Place City Council meeting is actually two meetings, the first will start at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University

He has re-thought it: Mike Lunceford is staying on HISD board, but another trustee is leaving

November 10, 2016

Mike Lunceford, the veteran trustee who represents West University on the Houston ISD Board of Education, said Thursday night he has reconsidered his intention to

New contractor for Bissonnet roadwork aims to get project on track

November 8, 2016

After roadwork on Bissonnet Street between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway was halted for more than a month due to a dispute with the contractor,

