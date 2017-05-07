West U city council gets new blood
May 6, 2017
It was an almost wholesale change for the West University City Council. Mayor Susan Sample was returned to office with 83 percent of the votes.
The top vote getter was West University Place physician Wayne Franklin. Rounding out the field are the freshly elected coouncilmembers Kellye Burke, Bob Higley and returning councilmember Mardi Turner.
Congratulations.
Congratulations to the newly elected Council members & of course Mayor Sample for her landslide!
So glad to see misogyny has no place in our beautiful neighborhood!
I am excited about this new group. But please join me in thanking this great group of candidates that offered two years of service to West U.
Thank goodness for these election results. All good choices. Equally important, voters rejected unqualified candidates. .