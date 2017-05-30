THURSDAY: New West U City Council takes office, then a party
May 30, 2017
At 6 pm on Thursday, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett will administer the oath of office to a new crop of West University Place city leaders in the West University Place City Council Chambers at 3800 University Blvd.
The new group’s first official action will be to pick a mayor pro-tem, or pro tempore, a Latin phrase meaning “for the time being.”
The West University Place Mayor pro-tem is councilmember selected by their peers to represent the city when the Mayor Susan Sample is unavailable.
Immediately after the selection of the mayor pro-tem, a reception will be held to honor the new mayor and city council.
All eight candidates for the city council were credible, and at various times I considered voting for each of them. I have lived here for almost 30 years and I have never had this good of a selection of candidates to choose from in a West University Place City Council election.