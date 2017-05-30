THURSDAY: New West U City Council takes office, then a party

May 30, 2017

At 6 pm on Thursday, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett will administer the oath of office to a new crop of West University Place city leaders in the West University Place City Council Chambers at 3800 University Blvd.

The new group’s first official action will be to pick a mayor pro-tem, or pro tempore, a Latin phrase meaning “for the time being.”  

The West University Place Mayor pro-tem is councilmember selected by their peers to represent the city when the Mayor Susan Sample is unavailable.

Immediately after the selection of the mayor pro-tem, a reception will be held to honor the new mayor and city council.

George Boehme
George Boehme

George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

  1. George Boehme
    May 30, 17:35 George Boehme

    All eight candidates for the city council were credible, and at various times I considered voting for each of them. I have lived here for almost 30 years and I have never had this good of a selection of candidates to choose from in a West University Place City Council election.

