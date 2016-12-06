Your West U neighbor needs you…

city-council-buttonJump out of the box and run for West U-city council. Yes, toss your hat in the brawl. It is one of the most rewarding things you will ever do. I served from 2009-20011 and loved every minute of it. Please consider running. West U is an itty-bitty town where one person really can make a difference.

The election is on Saturday, May 6. The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is January 18 and the filing deadline is February 17. Let me know are thinking about running, my email is george@instantnewsnetwork.com.

The only qualifications are you must be at least 21 years of age, have lived in West U for at least 12 months before the election, and be qualified to vote in the West U. Here is the application – APPLICATION FORM

It takes 25 signatures from West U registered voters to put your name on the ballot. Bring your petition, I will sign it. I am limited to one mayor petition and four for the city council. Here is the petition form – PETITION FORM

If you want to run for city council, are thinking about running, or just want to talk about it, email me at george@instantnewsnetwork.com

