West U’s Party on the Patio Concert Series Kicks off June 2

May 18, 2017

West U’s own Dee Dee & Mike and the Moondance Band kick off the Party on the Patio Concert Series Kicks on June 2 at Colonial Park. Moondance is the official West University Place Marathon Band.

Get ready to enjoy a fantastic lineup with some of Houston’s best bands each Friday night throughout the month of June.

Co-Sponsored by the Friends of West University Place Parks Fund, Inc. and the City of West University Place, concerts are scheduled on four consecutive Fridays in June from 7:00-9:00 PM on the Colonial Park Deck, 4130 Byron.

Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted, and concessions will be available for purchase from Prince’s Hamburgers. Party on the Patio is a complimentary concert event for West U Residents and their guests. If you wish to swim, regular pool admission is required.

Please visit the Parks & Recreation Special Events page on the website at www.westutx.gov/events for a complete schedule or call 713.662.7420 for more information.

Concert Schedule:

June 2: Dee Dee & Mike and the Moondance Band (Variety Hits)

June 9: Yelba’s Variety Band (Hits with a Latin Twist)

June 16: The Fab 5 (Beatles/60’s)

June 23: The Trey Clark Band (Country/Americana)