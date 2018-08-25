West University Place offices closed for Labor Day

August 25, 2018

West U offices, including the Community Center, will be closed Monday, September 3, in observance Labor Day. All offices will re-open for business at 7:30 am, Tuesday, September 4.

City parks, including Colonial Park Pool, will stay open. Please check www.westutx.gov for pool hours. The West U Recreation Center, at 4210 Bellaire Blvd, will open Monday at noon.

There will be no curbside trash, recycling and yard waste collection on Labor Day. Recycling and yard waste normally scheduled for Monday will be collected Wednesday, September 5. Please hold trash until your next regularly scheduled day (Thursday).

There are no service changes to Tuesday, Thursday or Friday collection days.

All emergency services will operate as usual.