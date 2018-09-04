West University Place Councilmember resigns 

September 4, 2018

West University Place Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Franklin has resigned his seat to accept a prestigious position as Co-Director of the Heart Center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. An expert in heart disease in women and congenital heart defects, Franklin founded Texas Children’s Hospital’s adult congenital heart disease program in 2004 and served as its director.

Franklin was the top vote-getter in a field of eight council candidates when he was elected in May 2017. He now serves as mayor pro tem and was widely regarded as a potential candidate for the open mayor’s job next spring, when incumbent Susan Sample will reach her term limits.

His wife, Rachel McNeill, is leaving her high-profile job as a news anchor at KPRC-TV (Channel 2), where she has worked for 17 years. She and the couple’s two sons will be moving in January.

According to the city charter, with a majority vote, the council has 60 days after Franklin’s resignation to appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the May election. If they don’t choose that route, the seat will remain vacant until the regular city election. However, the City Council is expected to fill the seat during the month of September.