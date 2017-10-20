HARVEY: West U employees step up to help one other, we can help also

October 20, 2017

West University Place has about 130 employees. And they want to help each other in times of need.

That is why the West University Place Employees’ Association voted to amend the by-laws to give cash to their fellow employees that were devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The Employees’ Association is funded by participating employees who give $2 per month into the fund, which typically goes towards gifts or floral offerings for life events (births, funerals, hospitalizations, etc.) for fellow employees and family members. The association does not receive any funding from the taxpayers.

The head-honcho of the employee group is Susan White, who is also the popular Director of Parks and Recreation. and also a 23-year West U employee. White started as a clerk in the water department and is now a department chief.

“After the hurricane, several residents contacted West U to find out how they might be able to help West U Employees. As a result, the membership unanimously approved a by-law amendment, which now allows the Employees’ Association to serve as a conduit for outside donations.” All donations received will be earmarked for disaster relief and will be dispersed to employees who were heavily affected by Hurricane Harvey after an application and needs evaluation process. For more information or to make a donation, please contact Treasurer Josie Hayes at jhayes@westutx.gov or phone 713.662.5843.