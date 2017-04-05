West U water “superior”

Because of reports about the discovery of Chromium 6 in some parts of the City of Houston water supply, West U officials want to reassure residents that the West U’s water supply is safe.

West U has maintained a “Superior Water System” rating from the State of Texas since 1941 and meets all state and federal regulations about drinking water quality.

“The City’s Staff continually monitors the latest reports and studies on issues affecting the City’s water system and takes proper steps to make sure that the City’s water system remains safe for our citizens. In addition, the City has implemented a more robust testing schedule of the City’s water supply system beyond what is required by the State of Texas, ” said West University Place City Manager Chris Peifer.

The most recent testing for Chromium 6 conducted in February of 2017 detected between 1.1 to 4.2 μg/L which is well below the 100 μg/L Maximum Contaminant Level (MCL) as established by the State of Texas and United States Environmental Protection Agency. The detected Chromium 6 amounts were also well below the more stringent MCL limit of 10 μg/L established by the State of California in 2014.