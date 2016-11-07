West U voting locations and trivia

Here are the voting locations for the four precincts in West University Place. They are open from 7am-7pm.

The pre-election surveys have been uncharacteristically close between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Texas, ranging from 3-13%. I have tried to find out the last time the four West U precincts voted for the Democrat for president.

One long-time resident said the last time was LBJ in 1964. I can’t find out the answer with certainty, but it has been decades for sure.

There is a chance it could happen tomorrow. I will post the presidential results for the four West U precincts as soon as they become available.

Precinct 15

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church

5308 Buffalo Speedway

Precinct 87

West University Scout House

6108 Edloe St.

Precinct 133

Colonial Park Recreation Room

4130 Byron St.

Precinct 183

West University Community Building

6104 Auden St.