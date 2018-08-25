West U VOTE Today – flood risk reduction bonds
Harris County Flood Control Bond Election; Polls open until 7 pm.
Harris County Commissioners Court has called a bond election for $2.5 billion in bonds for flood risk reduction projects throughout the county.
For more information on the items on the ballot, visit https://www.hcfcd.org/bond-program/
Voters must vote at the polling location that is assigned to the precinct on their voter registration card. For information on voting and precincts, visit www.harrisvotes.com.
PRECINCT 0015
West University Church of Christ, 3407 Bissonnet Street, at Westchester Street
PRECINCT 0087
West University Scout House, 6108 Edloe Street, at Rice Boulevard
PRECINCT 0133
West University Elementary School, 3756 University Boulevard, at Edloe Street
PRECINCT 0183
West University Elementary School, 3756 University Boulevard, at Edloe Street
PRECINCT 0906
West University Scout House, 6108 Edloe Street, at Rice Boulevard
