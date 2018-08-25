West U to offer composting class

August 25, 2018

Learn how to turn kitchen scraps into valuable compost. Join West U resident, Steve Stelzer, who has successfully composted in his backyard for 15 years and has facilitated a STAR Master Composter Training course for the City of Houston the past three years. The event is Saturday, September 29 from 9 am – 12 pm at the Scout House at 6108 Edloe.

This three-hour course is for people who want to learn how to compost in their backyard and for people who have tried it, experienced some difficulty and have questions. Stelzer will present slides, samples, and resources to give you the confidence to compost successfully.

All participants will receive detailed handouts, as well as a copy of “Mulching and Composting a “Take Care of Texas Guide” prepared by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In addition, all participants will have a chance to win a backyard compost bin valued at $100.

Compost can be used in your garden to help keep moisture, suppress plant disease and pests, encourage the production of beneficial bacterial and fungi. It saves you money and protects the environment by reducing the need for commercial fertilizer. Backyard composting reduces methane emissions from landfills and lowers your carbon footprint.

The smallest backyard ground space needed is 2’ ft. by 2’ ft. for this nature-friendly “miracle” to occur.

This event is free for West U residents and $10 for non-residents. Register in-person at the West University Place Recreation Center, 4210 Bellaire Blvd. or register online at www.westutx.gov/reg. (Activity/Event#: 306111-01). Call 713-662-7420 for more information or help in registering for this event.