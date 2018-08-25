West U Rec Center closed for Annual Maintenance

August 25, 2018

The West University Place Recreation Center, at 4210 Bellaire Blvd, will close for annual maintenance on August 25. The Center will resume normal operating schedule at noon on September 3. During the closure, Recreation Center staff will be temporarily relocated to Colonial Park Pool, 4130 Byron, to conduct day-to-day business during the closure week. Customers may call or visit that location to sign up for classes, make tennis/pavilion reservations, purchase memberships, or get general Parks and Recreation information.

West U Recreation Center swimming pool users may use the UTHealth Auxiliary Enterprises Recreation Center swimming pool, located 1832 West Road in Houston, during the closure per an exchange agreement with that facility. A valid West U Rec Center Membership Card is required for entry. For pool hours and schedule information visit www.uthouston.edu/recreation-center, or call (713) 500-8420. Please note this exchange is for pool and locker room use and not valid for the weight room, cardio room, racquetball membership or other areas of use.

For more information, visit www.westutx.gov/events or call West U Rec Center: (713) 662-7420 (rolled over to Colonial Park Pool during closure) Colonial Park Pool: (713) 662-7460

For park news, programming information and special events follow West U Parks & Recreation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wuparks.