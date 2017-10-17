West U police release suspects’ photos in brazen robbery of woman

October 17, 2017

West University police are asking for help from the public in locating one assailant and two accomplices responsible for robbing and injuring a woman Saturday (Oct. 14) and have released surveillance images of two of the suspects in the daylight attack.

The robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sunset. The victim told officers a black male got out of a white Pontiac Grand Prix and grabbed the purse that was on her shoulder, causing her minor injuries in the process.

The suspect then ran back to the vehicle where two other suspects were waiting, according to the victim.

Anyone with information on the suspects should contact the West University Place Police Department at 713-668-0330 or email crime@westutx.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.