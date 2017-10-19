West U cops catch crooks

October 19, 2017

On Thursday, October 19 a West University Place Police Department officer in an unmarked car saw a car stopped next to a landscaping truck in the 5800 block of Westchester. The West U cop saw a backseat passenger leave the care and steal some items from a backyard. The car then sped off. Before the unmarked police car lost the vehicle, they got the license number. A few minutes later, the suspects were arrested at Bissonnet and Weslayan They were both hauled to the West University Place jail.

George Boehme
George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

