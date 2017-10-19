West U cops catch crooks

October 19, 2017

On Thursday, October 19 a West University Place Police Department officer in an unmarked car saw a car stopped next to a landscaping truck in the 5800 block of Westchester. The West U cop saw a backseat passenger leave the care and steal some items from a backyard. The car then sped off. Before the unmarked police car lost the vehicle, they got the license number. A few minutes later, the suspects were arrested at Bissonnet and Weslayan They were both hauled to the West University Place jail.