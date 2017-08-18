Turn on your porchlight and meet a West U cop

August 18, 2017

The West University Place Department invites you to take part in the 34th annual National Night Out (NNO) sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). The date for NNO 2017 will be Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

The purpose of National Night Out is to heighten crime prevention awareness and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

Your participation also sends a message to criminals letting them know that West U is organized and fighting back against criminals.

Last year’s event was the largest ever, involving 38 million people in 16,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories and military bases worldwide.

Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on their porch lights, gather with their neighbors to show unity against criminal activity and join your public safety staff. Many residents will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, swimming parties, cookouts and various other activities.

If you are interested in hosting a National Night Out event and would like the West University Place Police and Fire Departments to attend, please register your event no later than September 25, 2017 with the NNO 2017 online registration. For more questions or concerns, you may e-mail Officer K. Wilson or call 713-662-5866.