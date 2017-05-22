Tonight’s West U council meeting will mark the end of a tumultuous period

May 22, 2017

The last regular meeting of the 2015-2017 term of the West University Place City Council will be tonight in the city council chambers at 3800 University Blvd. at 6:30 pm.

Tonight’s meeting will memorialize the end of a tumultuous two-year period in West U’s history.

On June 1, a new group of elected officials will take the oath of office.

Our new mayor and city council

Current Mayor Susan Sample was re-elected, with 1,939 votes and prior to her most recent term of mayor served two terms on the city council, elected both times by her peers as the mayor-pro-tem. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of West University Parks Fund, Inc. Sample lives on Cason Street.

The top vote-getter was Wayne Franklin, who has been a resident of West U since 2009, The seven-year resident is married to journalist Rachel McNeill, an anchor-reporter with KPRC-2 TV and has sons, 5 and 8, who attend West U ES. A board certified cardiologist, he’s on the faculty at the Baylor College of Medicine, where he serves as a faculty senator. Franklin lives on Dartmouth Street and received 1,519 votes.

Kellye Burke is a 10-year resident of West U and a stay-at-home mom. Her husband, Brad, works at Rice University and they have two sons. She is a founding member of Moms Demand Action, a national gun safety advocacy group founded in 2012 after 20 first graders were murdered in Newtown, CT. Burke lives on Case Street. Burke received 1,265 votes.

Bob Higley is a 45-year resident of West University Place. He has served three terms on the Zoning and Planning Commission and was a member of the Charter Review Committee. His wife, Laura, who served as West U mayor from 1989-1991, has been justice on the First Court of Appeals since 2002. Higley is a financial advisor with Wells Fargo and lives on Belmont Street. Higley garnered 1,147 votes.

The only returning councilmember is Mardi Turner. Turner has been a mainstay of West University Place civic participation for more than two decades, with prior service on the Recycling and Solid Waste Board and the Park Board. Turner lives on Mercer Street. Turner received 1,065 votes.