TONIGHT: West U City Council meeting

April 9, 2018

Tonight, Monday, April 9, beginning at 6:15 p.m., there will be a meeting of the West University Place City Council. It will be held in the Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 3800 University Blvd.

Virtual gated city

The first order of business will be a closed briefing discussing West U’s planned city-circling surveillance camera system.

Why the secrecy?

Because West U Police Chief Ken Walker and IT guru Gary McFarland will be discussing the plan’s effect on city-wide security. A closed briefing for security issues is permitted under Section 551.076 of the Texas Government Code.

Public comments

This is an opportunity for citizens to speak. Public comments must be kept relevant to the subject before the City Council. Mayor Susan Sample will rule on the relevance of comments. People making irrelevant, personal, impertinent, or slanderous remarks may be barred by the Mayor from further comment. Speakers are required to register in advance and must limit their presentations to three minutes each.

Tightening the rules for Townhouse Zoning and Fence-Like Hedges

Discussion with Zoning and Planning Commission Matters related to providing direction to the Zoning and Planning Commission on townhouse zoning and fence-like hedges. Recommended Action: Discuss and take any desired action. Mayor Susan Sample

City Charter Review Committee

The City Charter requires the City Council appoint a Charter Review Committee of seven residents every six years.

Thier purpose is to propose changes to the City Charter that would be ballot items in November.

The City Charter requires these appointments to be made by the first meeting in June. So this agenda item gives the City Council the ability to discuss the appointments.

If you have more questions, please contact City Secretary Thelma Gilliam at 713.662.5813