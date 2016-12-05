TONIGHT: Santa Claus, 28th Annual Tree Lighting at West U Community Center

‘Tis the season to sit in the jolly man’s lap at the 28th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, at the West University Community Building at 6104 Auden Street.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. partake in hot drinks and sweet treats. Kids head to the cookie decorating station and the craft table. Then make sure to watch the live ice sculptors create a Christmas masterpiece.

The tree lighting is at 6:00 p.m., but only after you watch some of the West U Recreation Center outstanding children’s programs and the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church choir sing some of your holiday favorites.

But don’t get too lost in the dazzle of the Christmas tree, because Santa loves our West U and will arrive at the end of the tree lighting. Look for the fire truck lights to announce Santa’s arrival. Kids will get to sit on Santa’s lap and tell him their Christmas wishes. Don’t forget to bring your camera, so you can take all these memories home.

Please contact the West University Recreation Center with questions at 713.662.7420.