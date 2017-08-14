TONIGHT: Council to consider $2.5 million for health care, also water rate increase

August 14, 2017

Tonight the West University Place City Council will meet in the Municipal Building at 6 pm.

$2.5 Million for Employee Health Insurance

The council is likely to approve an annual $2,580,200 budgeted expenditure for employee health care.

The proposed budgeted amount represents a 9.5% increase.

Mayor Susan Sample has long pressed the city administration to aggressively pursue a plan with more, less costly options.

West U’ insurance broker, Gallagher Benefits, says they have pursued every option in the insurance marketplace but that the city’s risk pool is not desirable. Ths is because of the city’s unattractive loss history.

The city council’s options are limited because the renewal date for employee benefits contract is October 1.

Even if they approve a renewal at tonight’s city council meeting, this issue is sure to be revisited by the city council well in advance of the next contract renewal date.

Water Bill Increase

The council will also consider an agenda item increasing the typical water bill by $7.21 per month. The rate increases is needed to generate enough revenue to cover operating costs,