TONIGHT: Council takes on TV meetings, West U’s buildings

Tonight’s West University Place City Council meeting is actually two meetings, the first will start at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building at 3800 University Blvd.

The first meeting, a Special Meeting, will be closed to the public. The meeting’s sole purpose will be for the council to conduct its annual performance review of the City Manager, Chris Peifer.

The regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers.

Facilities Master Plan update

The council will receive a report from the Facilities Master Plan Task Force, an appointed volunteer board, charged with evaluating five city facilities – the Public Works outbuildings, the Public Works Maintenance and Operations Facility, the Community Building and Senior Center, the library and the land where the recycling facility was located.

The report is defined as a planning tool to aid city councils and staff for preparing for the future needs of the West U. Nothing in the report is set in stone, a future city council can accept, reject or change the recommendations in the report.

To be sure, this report, if accepted by the city council, will replace the Facilities Master Plan adopted by the earlier city council in November 2015.

Consideration video streaming of council meetings

The topic of providing residents with a video stream of city council meetings has been the topic of an ongoing dialogue since this term of the city council started in June 2015.

Rather than approve the video streaming, the council approved a six-month trial program of audio streaming after which an analysis of the usage may justify the bigger financial commitment associated with a video presentation.

Tonight the staff will present a six-month analysis of the audio streaming pilot program, an average of 22.4 listeners per meeting. The city council could decide that amount of usage justifies the additional cost of video streaming.

Library improvements

The 2016 Budget appropriated $300,000 to fix the safety and code deficiencies at the West University Library. The low bid was less than the budgeted amount, $247,014. The city council will likely approve the execution of the contract to make those needed changes at tonight’s meeting. The library has been closed since November 3.