Tonight: City Council talks AT&T zoning and possible city charter changes

May 21, 2018

There is a West University Place City Council meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building Council Chambers located at 3800 University Blvd.

ATT van loading

The hot-button tonight will likely be the ongoing saga with AT&T and a cluster of neighboring property owners over AT&T’s ability to use its parking lot to load its vans for service dispatch. The lot is located at the corner of Academy and Ruskin St.

Current zoning permits the parking lot but does not allow the loading of modems and other supplies in the service vans. Approval of this request would allow AT&T to ask another citizen board, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, for permission to load the vans in the parking lot.

The parking lot is a brick-fenced fortress-like compound with no line-of-sight into the parking lot. The West University Place Zoning and Planning Commission recommended approval of this zoning change on a 3-2 vote.

Tonight the City Council will decide if they want to call a public hearing to further consider this proposed zoning change.

Charter Review Committee

The West University Place City Charter requires the appointment of a Charter Review Committee every six years, whether it is needed or not. And the six years is up…

So tonight the City Council will appoint a Charter Review Committee.

The committee’s purpose is to decide if the City Charter needs to be changed. Any recommendations are then forwarded to the City Council who decides whether the recommendations are ballot-worthy.