TOMORROW: West U elections 7am-7pm, short lines expected

May 5, 2017

All West University Place residents vote in the same place for the for the city’s mayor and councilmembers – West University Place City Hall at 3800 University Blvd.

But voting on the HISD proposition is a little trickier.

West U residents will vote at one of the following precinct locations:

Precinct 15 Residence Inn Marriott, 2939 Westpark (near Buffalo Spdwy)

Precinct 87 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

Precinct 133 West U Recreation Center, 4210 Bellaire

Precinct 183 West University Elementary School, 3726 University Blvd.

Precinct 906 West U Scout House, 6108 Edloe

Your precinct number is located on your voter registration card. If you don’t have your voter registration card, ask an election official your precinct number when you vote in the West U election.

The early voting period ended on Wednesday with 1,211 residents casting early ballots, a West U record. In 2015, 874 early ballots were cast.

This does not include mail-in ballots; 163 mail-in ballot applications were received by the West University Place City Secretary Thelma Gilliam. They must be postmarked by May 6 to count. More than 150 mail-in ballots have already been received. In 2015, just 22 mail-in ballots were received

The 2017 early ballot number is an almost 40% increase compared to the 2015 number and the 2017 mail-in ballots look like a more than 600% increase over 2015.

To view the Sample Ballot for the West University Place General Election, click here.