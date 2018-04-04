The West U Piranhas are coming

Listed below are the dates and times that swim team usage will impact lane and/or pool availability as well as parking at the Recreation Center:

Sat, April 7 10-11: 30 am Tryouts, minimum of one lap lane available

Fri, April 13 6-7pm Tryouts, minimum of one lap lane available

Mon-Thu, May 14-31 4-7pm Practices, lap lanes most likely unavailable

Mon-Thu, June 4-28 7-9am Practices, lap lanes unavailable

June 4, 18, 25 4-11pm Meets, pool CLOSED 4-11pm

Lane availability will be very limited May 14-31 from 4-7pm. Staff will attempt to make one lane available during this time, but most likely all lanes will be unavailable. It is recommended to schedule your swim workout before or after these times. Please call ahead to check availability, 713-662-7420. Lanes will be unavailable June 4-28 from 7-9am. Again, it is recommended to schedule your swim workout before or after these times.

Please call 713-662-7420 for the most up-to-date information, as schedules are subject to change. Thank you in advance for your patience, understanding, and support as our swim team ramps up for another great season.

Good luck West U Piranhas!