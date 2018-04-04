The West U Piranhas are coming
The West University Place Piranhas Swim Team officially starts the 2018 season this week! Dates impacted begin on April 7 and run through June 28. During this time, the team will hold tryouts, practices and meets at the West University Place Recreation Center pool. Recreation Center members & customers should be prepared for limited pool availability and potential increased traffic in the parking lot during this time.
Listed below are the dates and times that swim team usage will impact lane and/or pool availability as well as parking at the Recreation Center:
Sat, April 7 10-11: 30 am Tryouts, minimum of one lap lane available
Fri, April 13 6-7pm Tryouts, minimum of one lap lane available
Mon-Thu, May 14-31 4-7pm Practices, lap lanes most likely unavailable
Mon-Thu, June 4-28 7-9am Practices, lap lanes unavailable
June 4, 18, 25 4-11pm Meets, pool CLOSED 4-11pm
Lane availability will be very limited May 14-31 from 4-7pm. Staff will attempt to make one lane available during this time, but most likely all lanes will be unavailable. It is recommended to schedule your swim workout before or after these times. Please call ahead to check availability, 713-662-7420. Lanes will be unavailable June 4-28 from 7-9am. Again, it is recommended to schedule your swim workout before or after these times.
Please call 713-662-7420 for the most up-to-date information, as schedules are subject to change. Thank you in advance for your patience, understanding, and support as our swim team ramps up for another great season.
Good luck West U Piranhas!
Only registered users can comment.