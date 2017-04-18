SUNDAY: West U candidates’ debate will require straight talk

April 18, 2017

In what will surely be the campaign event of West U’s political season, the three mayoral candidates and the eight city council will congregate at the West University Place Community Center on Sunday, April 23, at 6 pm.

There will be no “Gotcha” questions. All candidates will receive each question by 5 pm on April 22. No political hyperbole will be allowed, if the candidates waiver into irrelevant political rhetoric, they will be GONGED.

“I get nauseated when I hear political debates,” said West University Essentials Publisher George Boehme, “Because they don’t answer the questions. These candidates will get the questions in advance, so I will expect clear and concise answers.” Time limits will be strictly enforced.

You can send suggested questions up until 5 pm on Friday, May 21. Send them to questions@essentialsmagazines.com.

We intend to pack 18 hours of information in two 45-minute segments — one for the eight city council candidates, the other for the three mayor hopefuls.

Every other May, West University Place residents choose five of their neighbors to be mayor and city councilors. And those jobs only have one statutory responsibility – they must adopt an annual budget that spends their neighbors’ tax monies . Sound simple? It is simple, but it is not easy.

The three applicants for mayor are current Mayor Susan Sample, Sonny Brandtner and Greg Micek. For City Council, there are eight candidates vying for four positions. You can vote for up to four.

For City Council, there are eight candidates vying for four positions. You can vote for up to four.

They are Councilmember Burt Ballanfant, Councilmember Mardi Turner, Kellye Burke, Dick Yehle, Wayne Franklin, Michael Kaplan, Bruce Beneke, and Bob Higley.

The five survivors will take office in June.