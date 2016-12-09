Slow crime week for West U police

12-04

Marijuana

AT 1:36 AM, an officer saw a speeding vehicle in the 4100 block of Bissonnet. A car was pulled over in the 5700 block of Innsbruck. The driver drove off but was chased by the officer. The driver was detained and a bag of marijuana found, so the driver was arrested.

Criminal mischief

At 8:18 PM, an officer went to the 6300 block of Brompton and found a vehicle that had all four tires slashed.

12-05

Burglary of motor vehicle

At 4:52 PM, an officer went to the 2800 block of Robinhood about a vehicle being burglarized two times.

Burglary of motor vehicle

At 10:05 PM, an officer on foot patrol in the 2600 block of Bissonnet discovered a burglarized vehicle.

12-06

Driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana

At 8:58 AM, a vehicle driving in the 5400 block of Buffalo Speedway with defective brake lights was pulled over. The driver had multiple warrants and a suspended license. The driver was also in possession of marijuana.

12-07

Asleep in car, stolen car, man arrested

At 04:24 AM, an officer on foot patrol in the 2700 block of Bissonnet located a subject sleeping inside a

vehicle. After further investigation, it was discovered that the subject had a warrant, was not the owner of the vehicle, and the vehicle was stolen. The subject was arrested.

12-08

Marijuana

At 1:49 AM, an officer saw a vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Edloe with the engine running.

The officer observed a male sleeping inside. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for

possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.