Slow crime week for West U police
12-04
Marijuana
AT 1:36 AM, an officer saw a speeding vehicle in the 4100 block of Bissonnet. A car was pulled over in the 5700 block of Innsbruck. The driver drove off but was chased by the officer. The driver was detained and a bag of marijuana found, so the driver was arrested.
Criminal mischief
At 8:18 PM, an officer went to the 6300 block of Brompton and found a vehicle that had all four tires slashed.
12-05
Burglary of motor vehicle
At 4:52 PM, an officer went to the 2800 block of Robinhood about a vehicle being burglarized two times.
Burglary of motor vehicle
At 10:05 PM, an officer on foot patrol in the 2600 block of Bissonnet discovered a burglarized vehicle.
12-06
Driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana
At 8:58 AM, a vehicle driving in the 5400 block of Buffalo Speedway with defective brake lights was pulled over. The driver had multiple warrants and a suspended license. The driver was also in possession of marijuana.
12-07
Asleep in car, stolen car, man arrested
At 04:24 AM, an officer on foot patrol in the 2700 block of Bissonnet located a subject sleeping inside a
vehicle. After further investigation, it was discovered that the subject had a warrant, was not the owner of the vehicle, and the vehicle was stolen. The subject was arrested.
12-08
Marijuana
At 1:49 AM, an officer saw a vehicle parked in the 6200 block of Edloe with the engine running.
The officer observed a male sleeping inside. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for
possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants.