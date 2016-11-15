Saturday event to honor West U’s guns and hoses

Our great police and firefighters are on the shortlist of what makes West University the residential magnet it is. So we have set aside November 19, from 11:00am until 1:00pm to show our thanks. The event will be held on the west end of Colonial Park at the newly redeveloped green space.

The event is free. There will be food, live music featuring the “Trey Clark Band,” a brief presentation honoring WUP first responders and the WUP Citizens-Emergency-Response-Team (CERT), caricature artist, face painting, and balloon animals.

The energy for this event comes from The West University Place Parks Board, Friends of West University Place Parks Fund Inc. Board, and the Senior Board. These three volunteer organizations are hosting this inaugural WUP First Responder Appreciation and Public Safety Awareness Day.

For further information on this event, please phone the Parks and Recreation Department’s Customer Service Desk at 713-662-7420.