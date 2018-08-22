Registration open for the West U Halloween Dash 5k and Kids Fun Run

August 22, 2018

Registration is now open for the Eighth Annual King Spalding West U Halloween Dash 5K Race and Texas Children Hospital Kids Fun Run, which will take place on Saturday, October 27, starting at 8 am.

The event consists of a 5K, chip-timed race along the flat and fast streets of West U, and a non-competitive, 1-mile kids fun run. New for 2018, race organizers added a stroller/dog division to the 5K race.

“Costumes are optional but are a big part of the “fun” in the fun run,” said event organizer Michele Marvin. “It’s a great opportunity for children and adults to show off their creativity, and don’t forget to dress up your dog if he or she is participating.” Judges will award costume contest prizes for Best Female, Best Male, Best Couple and Best Child. In addition, prizes will be awarded for the top three 5K race male and female finishers in the following age groups: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+, along with overall top male and female finishes in the stroller/dog division.

Registration for the 5K race (including the Stroller/Dog division) is $25 and $20 for the Kids Fun Run. Prices increase October 1.

To register, visit http://www.westutx.gov/funrun. All proceeds benefit the West University Parks and Recreation Department.