Pin Oak principal named to lead Lamar HS

August 3, 2018

By Charlotte Aguilar

Rita Graves, who has earned praise for her leadership at West U-area campuses, has been named the new principal at Lamar High School and will be introduced at a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 in the school cafeteria.

Graves has served as principal at Pin Oak Middle School for three years, having left the magnet coordinator/dean positions there earlier to become principal at Roberts Elementary School for six years. Prior to that, she was a first-grade teacher and reading specialist at Poe Elementary.

A Houston native, she is an alumna of St. Agnes Academy and earned her bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Houston.

She serves on the principals’ panel of the National Assessment of Educational Progress of the U.S. Department of Education.

Graves succeeds Dr. James McSwain, who served as Lamar principal for 21 years and who was reassigned over the summer to the West Area superintendent position with Houston ISD, with Lamar included in his area of oversight. It was only Monday that the district held a stakeholders’ community meeting at Lamar about the principal’s vacancy.

Lamar is a 3,300-student International Baccalaureate campus in River Oaks. It is currently undergoing a $129 million makeover as part HISD’s 2012 bond program.