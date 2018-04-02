Parks program sign-up
April 2, 2018
2018 Summer Class Registration
Priority Registration
Begins Tuesday, April 3, participants may register in advance for the same classes that they are currently enrolled in or have been enrolled in within the past 30 days. Registration stars at 5:00am in person at the West University Place Recreation Center, 4210 Bellaire Blvd.
Resident Registration
Begins on Tuesday, April 10 at 5:00am. You can register in person at the West University Place Recreation Center or online at westutx.gov.
Non-Resident Registration
Begins on Thursday, April 12 at 5:00am. Register in person at the West University Place Recreation Center or online.
For more information please call the Recreation Center at 713-662-7420.
mode_editLeave a response
Only registered users can comment.