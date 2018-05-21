No trash, recycle or yard waste collection on Memorial Day

May 21, 2018

There will be no trash, recycle and yard waste collection on Monday, May 28.



Recycling and yard waste normally scheduled for Monday will be collected on Wednesday, May 30.

Please hold your trash until your next regularly scheduled day (Thursday May 31). There will be no changes to Tuesday, Thursday or Friday collection.

City offices will be closed on Monday, May 28. For more information, please visit www.westutx.gov/holiday or call the Public Works Dept at (713)662-5839 or email pwinfo@westutx.gov