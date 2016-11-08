New contractor for Bissonnet roadwork aims to get project on track

After roadwork on Bissonnet Street between Kirby Drive and Buffalo Speedway was halted for more than a month due to a dispute with the contractor, the Upper Kirby District has brought in a new contractor, and work has resumed. Work resumed last week to restore the impacted westbound lanes and driveways along the north side of the road and complete the southern half of the Kirby/Bissonnet intersection. One manhole was set, and demolition was started to prepare for placement of pavement. The goal, says the district, is to get all lanes and driveways open and unobstructed in December.

Work completing the southern half of the Kirby intersection will take place over weekends only after the north side is finished.

To date, the north side of Bissonnet running from just east of Kirby to just east of Dincans has new storm sewer improvements and partial concrete replacement.

Based on a news release from the Upper Kirby District