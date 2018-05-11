Lost and found: ex-Mayor Burt Ballanfant enroute back to West U

May 11, 2018

What had been a family’s private struggle became frighteningly public today (Friday, May 11), when former West U Mayor Burt Ballanfant — suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease — was missing for several hours, prompting a statewide Silver Alert to find him.

In the late afternoon, his son told Miya Shay of ABC-13 that the 70-year-old community leader had been located near an old family property around Junction, Texas, northwest of Fredericksburg. Family members were reportedly enroute to bring him home.

Ballanfant was last seen around 8 a.m. this morning when he apparently walked from his home in West U to an agency on the Southwest Freeway and rented a car. West U police issued a missing person’s alert. The Silver Alert, which broadcast of the vehicle’s description through the news media and highway digital billboards throughout Texas, led authorities to him, according to the news report.

A former assistant U.S. attorney and longtime attorney for Shell Oil Co., Ballanfant served two terms as West U mayor, and his career on council spanned 15 years. He has also been active in Houston ISD parent activities, and served on the Metro Board.