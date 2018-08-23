Local artists will shine at West University Place Art Festival

August 23, 2018

The City of West University Place Parks & Recreation Department will host their Fifth Annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, October 13 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The festival, which will be held at the West U Community Center (6104 Auden), features local artists showcasing their skills including handmade sterling and gemstone jewelry, pottery, watercolor and oil paintings, note cards, knitted items, gourmet chocolates, decorative arts, photography, and many more fantastic works of arts and crafts.

Admission is free.

“The festival is the perfect opportunity to knock out some holiday shopping or to find that perfect piece of art or jewelry,” said event organizer Patricia Noren. “Not only will visitors get to meet the artists, they’ll be supporting talented neighbors and friends, and have the chance to find one of a kind gifts.”

Limited vendor spaces are still available for $15. To reserve space, or for more event information, contact Patricia Noren at pnoren@westutx.gov or 713-662-5896.