Ken Hoffman: Astonishingly stupid

April 5, 2018

In news from my little town (great song by Simon and Garfunkel): West University Place Councilmember Kellye Burke has been charged with disorderly conduct after shouting at a teenage girl wearing a President Trump “Make America Great Again” T-shirt.

The councilmember noticed the girl – and the T-shirt – at Tiny’s Milk & Cookies walk-up shop in West U’s “downtown.” The girl was in line to buy cookies for her church group.

The councilmember shouted at the girl, quoting a line from President Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.

Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office charged the councilmember with disorderly conduct. The councilmember has apologized for the incident.

My take: the councilmember showed very poor judgment and did something astonishingly stupid. But the real crime here is Tiny’s charging $32.50 for a dozen chocolate chip cookies.

