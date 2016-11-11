He has re-thought it: Mike Lunceford is staying on HISD board, but another trustee is leaving

Mike Lunceford, the veteran trustee who represents West University on the Houston ISD Board of Education, said Thursday night he has reconsidered his intention to resign and will stay until his term ends a year from now.

Lunceford, who was not present at the monthly board meeting, had President Manuel Rodriguez make the announcement. Lunceford had shocked many when he announced at the last board meeting that he was resigning because of the challenges of commuting between a job in west Texas and his home and trustee duties here.

In what’s looking like musical chairs, though, west side trustee Greg Meyers announced his resignation because he is moving outside the district he represents.

Lunceford provided the statement he had sent to Rodriguez to Instant News:

“At the regular Board meeting on October 13, 2016, I announced in public my intention to resign from the Board, effective December 31, 2017. I have not submitted a written resignation in accordance with Texas law and Board policy, which would create a vacancy. After much thought and discussion with my family and constituents, I have decided not to resign from the Board, but to complete my current term; my position will be up for election in November 2017. Given the HISD community’s vote on November 8, 2016, not to pay recapture to the State, I believe and hope that my continued service will be valuable as we work with the Texas Legislature in 2017 to address our financial concerns. Over the last month I have also come to realize that the new Superintendent and Board can benefit from my institutional knowledge and skill set during his first budget cycle, even if at a distance sometimes. Because of a work commitment, I am not able to attend the regular Board meeting today, November 10, 2016, so I would appreciate you sharing my decision not to resign with the rest of the Board and please read this letter in public under Board comments. I look forward to continuing to serve with you and my fellow Board members.”