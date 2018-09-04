Former West University Place Fire Chief Passes

September 4, 2018

The West University Place Fire Department is mourning the loss of its longtime former Fire Chief, Steve Ralls, who passed away over the Labor Day weekend.

Chief Ralls began his career as a West U firefighter 1974 and retired as Fire Chief in June 2013. In his 39 years of service, he was a friend, a mentor and a great leader to many that had the opportunity to know him.

“Chief Ralls was passionate about the fire service and was instrumental in many of the advancements in Fire, EMS and Emergency Management Services that exist within the West University Place Fire Department today,” said Fire Chief Aaron Taylor. “The fire service has lost one of the great ones but his legacy will live on for ages through his many contributions to the City of West University Place and the many lives that he touched along the way.”

City Manager Christopher Peifer remembers Chief Ralls as a great friend and community icon. “Steve was such a big part of West U history, not just with employees, but with our residents as well. He will be missed.”

Funeral services are pending.