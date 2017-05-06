Election day Bird Blog…….LIve from West U City Hall
This page will be updated throughout the day, so check back.
Updated: 5:48 pm
At 5:30, there were1,019 election day ballots.
Posted 4:57 pm
My wife and I have lived in West U for almost 30 years. This is, by a Secretariat like lead, the best group of city council candidates I have ever seen. All of them would be great coucilmembers.
Posted 3:51 pm
At 3 pm the election day ballots added up to 760.
Posted 3:26 pm
My Kentucky Derby pick is Practical Joke. He is 30 – 1. I have never picked the winner in the Kentucky Derby.
Posted 2:28 pm
The voters look younger this year. Maybe it’s because I am now a dinosaur.
Posted at 1:39 pm
There were 574 ballots cast at 1:30, at this pace we will have 1,060 election day votes. Add the early votes and the mail-ins and we are on track to have 2,440 ballots cast. That would be 448 more than the 2015 total.
Posted at 12:23 pm
When the voting polls opened at 7am, a line had already formed outside the city council chambers. At
11:57 am, 288 was the voter count.
Add the early votes and the mail-ins and the total rises to 1,649, only 323 shy of the 2015 total ballot count of 1,972. With eight hours of voting left, we are on a pace to have a likely ballot total at 7 pm of about 2,225, eclipsing the 2015 total by 253 ballots.
It is like a traveling circus at City Hall today. All the candidates for city council are there asking you for one of your four votes. Bring your dog, get some lemonade and vote. I may start making balloon animals and play three card monte.