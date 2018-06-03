Curb emissions, monitor air quality: We’re in an ‘ozone action day’

June 2, 2018

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) said Saturday afternoon that conditions are present for high levels of harmful ozone pollution and declared Sunday an “ozone action day” throughout the Houston-Galveston-Brazoria areas, including West University.

Those with respiratory conditions or increased sensitivity to pollution are not in danger but should monitor ozone levels for changes through local weather forecasters or the Houston-Galveston bureau of the National Weather Service, here .

TCEQ makes these suggestions to keep levels down: “You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.”

For more about ozone pollution, visit www.tceq.texas.gov/air quality/monops/ozonefacts.html.