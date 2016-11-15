Council takes action on library facelift, other matters

Last night’s West University Place City Council meeting ended about 9pm.

Prior to the public meeting, the council met in a private session to conduct its annual performance review of West University Place City Manager Chris Peifer. They increased his salary by 3%, to $180,250.

Facilities Master Plan

The council received a report from the Facilities Master Plan Task Force, an appointed volunteer board that was charged with evaluating city facilities. If adopted, this report will replace the Facilities Master Plan adopted by the earlier city council in November 2015.

Several councilmembers voiced that the report lacked the specificity that was needed to serve its purpose as a planning tool for future city councils. They task force was instructed to make changes and return with a final report in January.

Council TV is dead

Signaling an end to this ongoing debate about video streaming city council meetings, the councilors voted 4-1 to continue the current audio indexing of city council meetings. The topic of providing residents with a video stream of city council meetings has been a hot topic since this term of the city council started in June 2015, but the matter now appears to be resolved with audio recordings of the meetings being available at www.westutx.gov .

Facelift for library approved

The council approved spending up to $294,000 to fix the safety and code deficiencies at the West University Library.