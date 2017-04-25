YOU DECIDE: Is Brandtner’s attack on West U mayor sexist?
April 25, 2017
In the latest episode of the West University Place mayoral race campaign fervor, Fox 26 broadcast this news clip on April 25, as part of their 5 pm news broadcast.
It is 2017, so it is hard to believe a candidate would say things like this in a mayor’s race in West University Place. Sonny Brandtner has challenged incumbent mayor Susan Sample in the May 6 West University Place General Election.
Sonny Brandtner is not a serious person or candidate. He lacks common sense and intellect. He is a bad choice for mayor.
I don’t think this is sexist at all. As Mr. Boehme mentioned, I think this is fair to point out. As a matter of fact, I wondered the same thing during Susan Sample’s initial campaign for Mayor. However, she seems to have done a decent job over the past two years. The real question is could she have done even a better job if she wasn’t spread so thin?
I think it is fair to point out – there are only two members of the West University Place City Council who have attended the city council meetings 100% of the time. They are Mayor Susan Sample and Councilmember Mardi Turner.
There you go countering unfounded statements with facts. If this is a new brand of journalism, I am all for it. I hope it catches on in West U politics.
Brandtner’s BS was nothing but buffoonery from an ignorant troll.
I can provide a laundry list of CEOs and CFOs of Fortune 500 companies who not only run their companies but also sit on the Board of Directors of other billion dollar companies, have children, have civic and social leadership roles that run for pages, and are decent human beings to boot. Oh yeah, I’ve seen some of them texting while in a meeting or having to miss or reschedule meetings due to conflicts and NOT once have I ever seen a shareholder proxy battle that attempts to unseat them for that reason. Good governance does not require perfection, rather it requires diligence, care, insight, skill, honesty of thought and action, and leadership. Sample checks the boxes.
Sample’s leadership as Mayor has been on display for the past two years and despite the best attempts of the “Slate” of Council members that have now (mostly) slithered away our City is performing very well. Sample is accessible to us in real life as well as online. Sample has taken on more responsibility than just the Mayoral role but received no additional compensation for it.
There’s no risk of Brandy winning this after he opened his mouth. I don’t care if you’re a man or woman, if someone thinks that having kids and a full-time job is a disqualifier for this role then they have no idea what the role entails.