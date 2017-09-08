West U ES PTO says ignore HISD: school will start Monday

September 7, 2017

By Charlotte Aguilar

With great fanfare, Houston ISD officials unveiled a new online tool Thursday to help families monitor start dates that will be staggered throughout September — but the West University Elementary School PTO said it’s wrong.

WUES’ start is listed as “to be determined,” but the PTO said the opening has been confirmed for Monday — two weeks after the scheduled opening day — along with 200-plus other district campuses.

First bell will be at 7:35 a.m., with a back to school breakfast and Red Apple Sale following dropoff.

All 306 Houston ISD facilities were affected by Hurricane Harvey, officials said Thursday, requiring the district to stagger its start dates throughout September and to relocate students from nine campuses which won’t open at all this school year.

Twain elementary schools, Pershing Middle School, and Horn ES and Bellaire High Schools in Bellaire are all listed as “to be determined” on the new online tool.

Kolter ES in Meyerland is one of nine schools that can’t be reopened, and its students will be relocated to the former Gordon/Mandarin Chinese campus on Avenue B in Bellaire, said Superintendent Richard Carranza.

Start dates for schools popular with local families are:

Next Monday, Sept. 11: Carnegie Vanguard HS, Challenge Early College HS, Condit ES, DeBakey HS, High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Lamar HS, Lanier MS, Lovett ES, Pin Oak MS, River Oaks ES, T.H. Rogers ES and MS, West University ES.

To be determined: Bellaire HS, Horn ES, Pershing MS, Twain ES.

Sept. 25: Kolter ES, relocating at the former Gordon/MCLIMS campus on Avenue B in Bellaire

Teachers from the schools opening next Monday will report to campuses Friday. All other teachers are expected to report to trauma training and will be able to return if their campuses open with short notice.

“Although all campuses were impacted, some campuses were fortunate to have limited damage, while others need so much work they will not reopen this year,” said Superintendent Richard Carranza at a Thursday afternoon news conference where he was flanked by trustees. “We will not compromise the safety of either staff or students.”

Carranza said air quality has been tested in each flooded campus, and that the testing will continue throughout the school year to make sure there are no hidden problems.