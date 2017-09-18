West U storm debris pick-up will continue until September 29

September 18, 2017

All the disruption from the regional flooding has caused a delay in the storm-related debris collection in West University Place.

The debris pick-up will continue until September 29.

This pickup is only for storm-related debris. Household trash, recycling, and bagged yard waste is to be kept separated from storm-related debris and will be collected on the normal schedule.

Don’t park in front of debris storm piles, or they won’t get picked up.

For more information, please visit www.westutx.gov/stormdebris or if you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at (713) 662-5845 or email gbarrera@westutx.gov.