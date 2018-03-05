West U polling locations for tomorrow

March 5, 2018

Political ads have flooded mailboxes and television programming, and now West University Place residents will vote Tuesday (March 6) to select party nominees for important county, state and federal posts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four West U precinct locations — and you must vote at your assigned precinct. Voters will be asked to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot, and for any positions which will require a runoff May 2 to decide the nominee, will have to vote in that same party.

Up for election are a number of judicial posts at state and county levels, state jobs including West U’s state representative and senator up to attorney-general and governor; county judge and who will represent Bellaire in the U.S. Congress and Senate.

To learn I.D. requirements or see a sample ballot for each party, visit harrisvotes.com.

Precinct 15

St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

5308 Buffalo Speedway

Precinct 87

West U Scout House

6108 Edloe Street

Precinct 133

West University Elementary School

3756 University Blvd. @ Edloe

Precinct 183

West University Community Center

6104 Auden