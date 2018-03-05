West U polling locations for tomorrow

March 5, 2018

Political ads have flooded mailboxes and television programming, and now West University Place residents will vote Tuesday (March 6) to select party nominees for important county, state and federal posts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at four West U precinct locations — and you must vote at your assigned precinct. Voters will be asked to choose a Democratic or Republican ballot, and for any positions which will require a runoff May 2 to decide the nominee, will have to vote in that same party.

Up for election are a number of judicial posts at state and county levels, state jobs including West U’s state representative and senator up to attorney-general and governor; county judge and who will represent Bellaire in the U.S. Congress and Senate.

To learn I.D. requirements or see a sample ballot for each party, visit harrisvotes.com.

Precinct 15
St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church
5308 Buffalo Speedway

Precinct 87
West U Scout House
6108 Edloe Street

Precinct 133
West University Elementary School
3756 University Blvd. @ Edloe

Precinct 183
West University Community Center
6104 Auden



															


							
							

    
							
	

					

				
					George Boehme				
			

				

			George Boehme
			
George Boehme is the publisher of InstantNewsWestU.com and West University Essentials magazine.

			
			
				View more articles			
							Subscribe
					
		


	




																								
							

					

						comment
						No comments yet
						
You can be first to leave a comment

					

				

			
		

					
			

				

					
					mode_editLeave a response
				



				


					

													

								Only  registered  users can comment.							

											

				

			

															

					

				

					

	
		

			
			




					
		


	
		

	
	
	

	







							
			
		
		

			
				menu
			
							
					



	
	


	

		menu
	

	

		

							

					
					
				

			 
			
		

	

	


	

		

			
			

				
Loading, Please Wait!

				This may take a second or two.
				Loading, Please Wait!