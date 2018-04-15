West U petition drive to recall Councilwoman Burke enters second day

April 15, 2018

After what they termed “a very successful first day,” a group of West University residents will be outside the Municipal Building again today (Sunday, April 15) seeking

signatures to recall Councilwoman Kellye Burke.

To qualify, signers must be registered voters and live within West U city limits. Hours for the drive, at 3801 University Blvd., will be from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Residents supporting the recall petition feel Councilwoman Burke has lost her right to lead,” said Jay Cohen, one of the organizers of the drive. “The community had a positive reaction to the petition.”

To trigger a recall election, organizers must collect signatures of 15 percent of West U’s qualified voters — 1,656 of 11,040, according to the city secretary. “The goal is to collect around 1,700

signatures,” Cohen said. “We will continue until we achieve that number.”

Burke, 50, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for a March 31 incident in which she verbally attacked a middle school-age girl who was wearing a “Trump Make America Great Again” T-shirt and a group of her friends buying cookies at Tiny’s Milk & Cookies on Edloe Street. A parent of the targeted teen said Burke used language associated with Trump, including “grab her by the p&$$y!”\

The councilwoman issued three apologies through attorneys, the third one last Monday night at the first council meeting since the incident. She missed the meeting claiming she had “fled” West U because of concerns for her family’s safety after the story of the incident was reported widely by Houston, national and international news outlets and social media.