West U mayor makes it official – she seeks another term

West University Place Mayor Susan Sample made it official on Tuesday – she is a candidate for reelection.

Sample filed the statutorily required paperwork with City Secretary Thelma Gilliam and looks forward to another two-year term as the titular leader of one of the most affluent municipalities in Texas.

Sample served as a mayor pro-tem for two terms before becoming mayor, along with a term of service on the board of directors of the Friends of West University Parks Fund, Inc.

She is happy about the new Jennie Elizabeth Hughes Park, which Sample says is precisely in the area of West U identified in two parks master plans as needing a park.

Sample believes she played a part in the federal funding the city received for the majority of the costs to reconstruct Buffalo Speedway by working with U.S. Congressman John Culberson. She is hopeful that a careful design of the Buffalo Speedway redevelopment will help eradicate flooding concerns in West University Place while minimizing the use of local tax dollars.

Sample was instrumental in the adoption of a trial surveillance camera system that she believes will be a useful tool to aid the police department in solving crimes. She hopes to expand the trial program during the term of the next council.

The mayor is disappointed that oftentimes there is a lack of respect among some of the council, but is happy they body is able to decide most issues with a unanimous, or a near unanimous, vote.

The City of West University Place holds its general elections to choose a mayor and four councilmembers in May of odd-numbered years. The next general election in West U will be held on Saturday, May 6 with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The filing deadline is Feb. 17.

A qualified resident who desires to become a candidate for city office must file with the city secretary a signed, sworn application for his or her name to appear on the ballot along wit a petition signed by at least 25 qualified voters recommending the candidate.

To qualify to be a candidate to serve as the mayor or a councilmember, a person must be: (1) at least 21 years of age, (2) be a resident of and have resided in the city for at least 12 months immediately preceding the election, and (3) and be qualified to vote in the city.