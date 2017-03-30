West U mayor candidate Brandtner past due on property taxes
According to Harris County Tax Assessor Anne Harris Bennett, West University Place mayoral candidate Sonny Brandtner is not current on his property tax payments – the county website says Brandtner is in arrears to West University Place for an original balance of $3,325, part of an original Harris County property tax bill of $19,438.
Brandtner has not responded to many email and phone requests for comment.
Brandtner has been assessed a penalty of $1,749, and to avoid further penalties, the current balance of $21,187 must be paid by tomorrow.
The other mayoral candidates on the ballot, incumbent Mayor Susan Sample and Greg Micek, are current on their property tax payments.
All eight candidates for city council paid their property taxes on time.
Election information
The election for West University Place mayor and four city councilmembers is May 6 at West University Place City Hall. The polls will be open from 7am-7pm.
Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted each weekday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 3800 University Blvd., between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on April 24 – April 27, 2017, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. April 28, 2017 and May 1, 2017, and between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2017.
Applications for mail ballots must be mailed to Thelma Gilliam, 3800 University Blvd., West University Place, Texas 77005 and must be received no later than the close of business on April 20, if delivered in person or not later than the close of business on April 25, if submitted by mail.
Does it matter? What do you think?
It is probably not a big deal. Definitely not worth a sensational headline like this, unless you know the whole story. You can see all his tax receipts from previous years, all paid on time, from the link you provided. Also, the tax office makes mistakes constantly. I know a number of people who have made their payment and had it misapplied.
Your point is well taken. That is why I emailed Sonny three times, and called him twice, over a span of three days. With each call and email, I explained the issue and told him I wanted to give him an opportunity to explain. During this time, Sonny responded to other emails from me, but not emails about his issue.
I don’t know what others think. But my view is that candidates for mayor and city council should be current on their property taxes. And if they are behind, I think their tax delinquency has news value? Ergo this story.
But mistakes do happen, so I gave Sonny numerous opportunities to explain his situation, but Sonny never emailed or called back.
Do I want to hear from him to explain? YES. Sonny, my email is george@instantnewsnetwork.com and my cell is 713 540-0293.
Agree, especially since there is another article here stating the house is up for sale. It would not be uncommon to settle up taxes under the terms of a contract for sale for a particular tax year.